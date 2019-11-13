Dicey Reilly’s hosts South African wine night

Dicey Reilly’s Irish Pub hosted a South African wine tasting night at the Avani Pattaya Resort restaurant.

Avani food and beverage manager Pattana Wangtaphan hosted the Nov. 2 event featuring five quality South African wines.

On the menu were the Cape Discover Brut Sparking NV, Yali Wild Swan Chardonnay, Kruger Family Reserve Chardonnay, Kruger Family Reserve Chardonnay and Kruger Family Reserve Shiraz.

Each of the red and whites were served with perfectly paired dishes that diners enjoyed along with live music.