Destitute Thai man attempts suicide by train

By Pattaya Mail
As the Bangkok-Korat train speeds down the tracks, Chanchai’s friends try desperately to wake him up and save him from certain death.

A hungry and desperate Chiang Mai man tried to kill himself by lying on train tracks after being unable to find a job.


A Bangkok-Korat train was heading down the tracks when passersby pulled Chanchai Sea-Pan, 35, from the tracks in Muang District of Saraburi Aug. 28. They brought him to a bus stop where he remained unresponsive.

The destitute Chanchai lay on the train tracks in Saraburi determined to put an end to his suffering.

Sawang Saraburi Rescue Center medics and police arrived to console the man before bringing him to the district police station to eat.


Chanchai finally said he’d come from Chiang Mai a few days ago to find work. But he had no money to buy food and was living in various bus shelters. He couldn’t find work and got desperate and decided to have a train end it all for him.

Such are the woes of desperate people who will go to any lengths to get away from it all.

Luckily for him, Chanchia Kurwan, 35, and four friends walked past and pulled him against his will from the tracks.

