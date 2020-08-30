Destitute Thai man attempts suicide by train

A hungry and desperate Chiang Mai man tried to kill himself by lying on train tracks after being unable to find a job.





A Bangkok-Korat train was heading down the tracks when passersby pulled Chanchai Sea-Pan, 35, from the tracks in Muang District of Saraburi Aug. 28. They brought him to a bus stop where he remained unresponsive.

Sawang Saraburi Rescue Center medics and police arrived to console the man before bringing him to the district police station to eat.





Chanchai finally said he’d come from Chiang Mai a few days ago to find work. But he had no money to buy food and was living in various bus shelters. He couldn’t find work and got desperate and decided to have a train end it all for him.



Luckily for him, Chanchia Kurwan, 35, and four friends walked past and pulled him against his will from the tracks.





