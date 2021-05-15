Deserted Pattaya Walking Street bars and nightclubs no hindrance to powerline project

Undisturbed by Chinese tour groups and bar crawlers, the Provincial Electricity Authority continues to make steady progress on burying utility wires on Walking Street.

Contractors Worapradith Co. and Power Environment and Construction Co. are working their way down the once-buzzing nightlife strip now shrouded in despair during the current coronavirus shutdown of all bars, clubs and restaurants.







When traffic is allowed on Walking Street, no parking is allowed in sections of the road where construction is underway. The work is made easier for contractors as it doesn’t matter now if they block the entrance to the now-closed go-go bars.

The 103-million-baht project to bury power and communications lines as well as install new electrical equipment to bolster Walking Street’s power grid is expected to be completed early next year.































