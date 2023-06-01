Delayed Smart Pole 5G project threatens disruption of Pattaya beach events

The ongoing construction and setup of the Smart Pole 5G project threatens disruptions to beach events scheduled for the end of this month.

Pattaya City Deputy Mayor, Manot Nongyai, accompanied by Assistant Secretary to the Deputy Mayor, Chukiat Nongyai, together with representatives from Information & Communication Network Co., Ltd., inspected the project on Beach Road, May 31.







Manot said that the Information & Communication Network Co., Ltd. had been entrusted by the National Telecommunications Company Limited (NT) to install equipment for the 5G Smart City project in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to enhance city management and create a more livable urban environment.







The 5G Smart City project, aims to deploy a total of 80 Smart Poles in Pattaya which will be strategically installed across the city, including the beaches, government offices and schools. Each Smart Pole will feature advanced technologies such as LED screens, closed-circuit cameras, internet connectivity, emergency call systems, air quality sensors, license plate recognition cameras, and street lighting. The company will also install an Intelligent Operation Center (IOC), Remote Monitoring System, and Thermal Cameras at Pattaya City Hall.







Manot said that the ‘Pattaya International Pride Festival 2023’ and the ‘Pattaya Festival 2023’ are scheduled to take place from June 23 to 25, both of which require the use of the beach area for their events. Therefore, it is crucial to complete repaving the sidewalks before those dates.















