The body of a foreign man was found floating off Pattaya Beach.

The unidentified man, in his late 50s, was wearing swimming trunks when he was discovered near Soi 6 June 18. It’s estimated he had died within the past two hours.







Speedboat driver Chalermpol Pumpung, 35, said he saw the body floating in the sea, about 50 meters off shore. He called the marine rescue unit to retrieve the corpse.

Police are investigating.