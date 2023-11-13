Danish biker hits Norwegian pedestrian inflicting severe injuries

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Norwegian man, suffered severe injuries after being struck by a motorcycle on Jomtien Beach Road, near the entrance of Soi 8, on November 11.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Arne Helge Garvik, 58, was walking along the roadside when a black Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Hansen Riisbjerg, a 44-year-old Dane, crashed into him at high speed. The impact propelled Garvik into the windshield of a parked vehicle, resulting in severe head wounds and abrasions across his body.







Riisbjerg, the Danish biker, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities during the investigation. Garvik was transported to the Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital for further medical attention. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently underway.



























