Covid woes and immigration fears top Pattaya expats’ concerns for the future

A sample of 100 Pattaya expats, mostly men, has revealed their principal fears during the coronavirus pandemic. Interviews and phone calls were conducted in the period January 5-11 on a random basis. Respondents were asked to prioritize their concerns for the future.







1st fear – Covid-19

Hardly surprising, of course, but a main worry of respondents was whether foreigners would be able to have access to Thai vaccination programs when they become available. Many expats in the survey were elderly, 65 years plus, and concerned by the publicity that the consequences of infection are particularly serious for this age group. Since the survey was completed, the Thai health ministry has announced that private hospitals will be allowed to sell the vaccine on a commercial basis to both Thais and foreigners. No start date is known.





2nd fear – immigration rules

Most respondents had one year extensions of stay based on retirement or marriage. They were mostly concerned about (unfounded) rumours of future changes, such as the idea that all such extensions will require comprehensive medical insurance and a Covid vaccination certificate will become compulsory too in 2022. Those on retirement extensions were also concerned about confusing rules, which vary from office to office, about the “800,000 baht requirement” and the distinction between lump sums in the bank and monthly international transfers.









3rd fear – creeping loneliness

Although the current semi-lockdown is in some respects less severe than last April – restaurants, golf clubs and beaches are open this time but subject to restrictions – respondents felt that isolation was becoming a problem even for those who were married. Being unable to mix socially over a glass of beer in a favourite bar or to attend regular group meetings of expat-oriented societies were topics particularly emphasized. But the closure of nightclubs, cabaret shows and hi-tech theatre extravaganzas were of no concern or interest to the research group.







4th fear – money

Many expats said they were on limited incomes from state and private pension funds and found that their standard of living was declining as Thai inflation continues apace. Rates of exchange were a major concern as the baht has risen inexorably in the past two years. The biggest single fear was falling ill amongst those who had no comprehensive medical cover, a benefit difficult to obtain from insurance companies for those in their twilight years. Better off expats said they had cash reserves to cover hospitalization.





5th fear – Pattaya the future

Virtually all long-stay respondents admitted that Pattaya was becoming less attractive as a destination from their point of view. Thai politics and coups were of little concern, but the destruction of “old” Pattaya in a never-ending construction boom, increasing bureaucratization and the evolving of the city into a family resort, aimed at Asians rather than Europeans, were noted with regret. The feeling that Pattaya will never go back to “normal” seems very strong amongst expats who sense they are not being replaced by a younger generation of retirees. But most said they will likely stay as they are becoming too old to start a new life. “Those who intend to leave have likely done so by now,” said one old timer.













