Covid-19 upstages World AIDS Day in Pattaya

Pattaya’s annual commemoration of World AIDS Day has been upstaged by another deadly disease: Covid-19.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Unlike prior years, the city will not hold a parade to mark the Dec. 1 event as officials bow to Public Health Ministry dictates to avoid mass gatherings, even though Thailand has seen fewer than ten coronavirus cases in the past five months.







Private organizations, however, are free to organize their own events. Pattaya’s involvement will be limited to booths and exhibits at the Buffalo Market on Thepprasit Road offering educational pamphlets and condoms starting at 3 p.m.











