Construction worker dies mysteriously near Pattaya

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
0
100
Police are trying to determine why Jantaramanee Jantramart, an apparently healthy Najomtien woman, died at home.

Authorities and paramedics were called to a house on Soi Laeid in the Sattahip subdistrict May 8 where they found 37-year-old Jantaramanee Jantramart lying, fully clothed, dead on her bed.



Her boyfriend, Suriya Jodnok, 27, said Jantaramanee was a local construction worker with whom he’d been dating for about six months.

He said she laid down, complaining of chest pain. Suriya added that a week ago she had fallen on the job and smashed her chest and had been sore since then.

Police sent the body for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.


