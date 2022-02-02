Committee to assess environmental damages from oil spill off Rayong coast in Gulf of Thailand

A committee will be established to assess damages from the oil spill that occurred in the Gulf of Thailand last week.

AtthapolCharoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), said the committee was formed to estimate the amount of compensation that Star Petroleum Refining Plc must pay for the clean-up following an oil leak from one of its pipelines off the coast of Rayong Province. To obtain an exact figure of the environmental damage, the committee will include specialists, academics and officials from governmental agencies that will ensure transparency and confidence for all parties.







The Department of Marine, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, the navy and the company have since used buoys and dispersants to limit the impact of the oil spill. A disaster zone has also been declared in the area to ensure the safety of local communities.



Concerning updates for the cleanup operation, Natural Resources and Environment Minister VarawutSilpa-archa said the oil spill has not yet reached AoPhrao Beach due to changes in wind direction. He added that the clean-up operation is still ongoing, as officials will have to wait at least one week to ensure that the oil has been completely dispersed. (NNT)



























