Colors of East festival lights up Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
270
The 2020 edition of the Colors of the East festival is once again enjoying a larger turnout.

The 2020 edition of the Colors of the East festival brought vibrancy and life to Pattaya again, at least for a weekend.



Chonburi Deputy Gov. Thammasak Ratanathanya opened the Oct. 23-25 food and music fair at Central Festival Pattaya Beach with officials from Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

Independent bands set up along the beach to perform.

The 11th annual festival showcases food, music and attractions of the eastern provinces. Plentiful food booths offered tourists a wide variety of meals and snacks while they could shop for tours and accommodations deals in the Tour Color Zone.

Locally made products from across the region were on sale and music was provided by Lumploen Wongsakorn, Musketeers, Earth Pattaravee and Bam Paili.

Thammasak thanked all who participated and attended, saying it helped revive tourism during the current economic crisis.

The many food stalls are proving popular with domestic and foreign tourists.




Pattaya Beach has been filled with festival revelers throughout the weekend.



Famous singers perform at Central Festival Pattaya Beach



Thai and foreign visitors took their families to relax and sit on the beach.

OTOP products gain tourist interest.


