Colors of East festival lights up Pattaya

The 2020 edition of the Colors of the East festival brought vibrancy and life to Pattaya again, at least for a weekend.







Chonburi Deputy Gov. Thammasak Ratanathanya opened the Oct. 23-25 food and music fair at Central Festival Pattaya Beach with officials from Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

The 11th annual festival showcases food, music and attractions of the eastern provinces. Plentiful food booths offered tourists a wide variety of meals and snacks while they could shop for tours and accommodations deals in the Tour Color Zone.

Locally made products from across the region were on sale and music was provided by Lumploen Wongsakorn, Musketeers, Earth Pattaravee and Bam Paili.

Thammasak thanked all who participated and attended, saying it helped revive tourism during the current economic crisis.















