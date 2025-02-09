Cold snap hits Pattaya and across Thailand – Temperatures drop 1-4°C nationwide

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department announced that a new cold air mass from China is sweeping across Thailand, causing temperatures to drop by 1-4°C in most areas. The northeastern region will experience chilly to cold conditions, with temperatures dropping by 2-4°C. The northern, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, will see a decrease of 1-3°C.

Mountainous areas are expected to be cold to very cold, with temperatures dropping even further. The public in these areas is advised to take precautions against the cold weather and be aware of the risk of fires due to dry conditions and strong winds.







Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is strengthening over the Gulf of Thailand, the Andaman Sea, and southern Thailand, bringing thunderstorms to the eastern coast. The sea will experience rough waves, with the lower Gulf of Thailand seeing waves up to 3 meters high. Mariners in these areas are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Dust and smoke accumulation in northern Thailand is moderate to relatively high, but the situation is expected to improve due to the increasing wind strength. (TNA)

































