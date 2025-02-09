Prepare for Impact – High airfares and weak Euro reduce European tourists’ spending power in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and Thailand’s broader tourism industry face significant challenges in 2025 as soaring airfares and unfavorable exchange rates dampen travel demand. Industry experts warn that rising flight costs, driven by fuel prices and limited airline capacity, are making Thailand a less attractive destination, particularly for European travelers.







Adding to the issue, the weakening Euro against the Thai Baht has reduced European tourists’ spending power, making vacations in Thailand more expensive compared to other destinations in Southeast Asia. Pattaya, a key tourist hotspot, is feeling the impact as businesses reliant on foreign visitors brace for potential declines in arrivals and spending.

While Thai authorities have set ambitious tourism targets for 2025, these economic pressures could hinder recovery efforts, forcing stakeholders to seek strategies such as airfare subsidies, increased promotions, and bilateral agreements with airlines to maintain Thailand’s appeal in a competitive global travel market.

































