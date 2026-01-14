Citywide operation targets public-space living as Pattaya seeks balance between care and order

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have continued coordinated operations to manage and support homeless individuals in public spaces, while maintaining order in key tourist and residential areas.

On January 14, municipal officers from the Pattaya City Enforcement Unit, together with the Special Affairs Division, worked in cooperation with the Pattaya City Social Development Office to inspect public areas along Pattaya Beach and throughout the city. The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Center for the Protection and Enhancement of Quality of Life.







During the operation, officials assessed individuals found living in public areas and coordinated referrals to the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center. Those referred will receive medical care, rehabilitation, and assistance through established social welfare and social work processes.

City officials stated that the ongoing efforts aim to balance Pattaya’s role as a major tourist destination with public order, safety, and compassion for vulnerable individuals. Authorities emphasized inter-agency cooperation as a key factor in addressing homelessness in a structured and sustainable manner.



Public response to the operation has been mixed but largely supportive, with residents highlighting concerns about cleanliness, safety, and the increasing presence of homeless individuals in beach areas and residential neighborhoods.



































