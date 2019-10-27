City hopes no parking will lead to no more fighting

Evidently the taxi and minibus drivers plying their trade at Bali Hai could not stop fighting each other, so now the city has kicked them out of the area.

A city crew went in Oct 24, put up no parking signs and painted wide red and white no parking stripes in front of the automatic parking building where most of the fisticuffs had been filmed by tourists and posted to social media.

As the city fathers have said, this kind of thing, the arguing and throwing punches, tends to “really ruin Pattaya’s tourism image”.

To go along with the signs and painted streets, the city has sent out law enforcement, special task units, and Pattaya police officers to keep an eye out.

Those caught ignoring the signs will face, in this order, a warning, followed by a fine, and if they still don’t get the message, they will have their license(s) taken.

Finally, an unnamed source at Pattaya City said they are prepared to have a meeting with “over 10 public van operators soon to concretely solve the problem”.