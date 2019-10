Once again this year, fireworks and kom loys (flying lanterns) are banned during Loy Krathong on Monday November 11.

Violators face stiff fines, imprisonment, or both.

Pattaya City is asking for cooperation from manufacturers, collectors, sellers, and the general public to not light and release sky rockets, floating lanterns, or any other similar fire hazards which may lead to damaged property, especially houses in the area. Officials say kom loys can even cause a hazard to air craft.