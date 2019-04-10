Cigarette smugglers nabbed in Chanthaburi

Tax authorities seized 32,000 cases of counterfeit cigarettes in Chanthaburi.

Marine Corps officers, police and Excise Office officials nabbed Eakapot Boonked, 29 from Chonburi, and Jittranutch Promjak, 20 of Nakhon Phanom, with the supposedly Thai-made SMS and Red Wonder-brand smokes in the back of their Toyota pickup truck.

Authorities said the copycat cigarettes had been smuggled into the country from Cambodia. Smuggling typically increases before the Thai New Year.

The case will be prosecuted and forwarded to the Anti-Money Laundering Office for further investigation.