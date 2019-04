Chonburi will select its representative to the Miss Grand Thailand beauty pageant April 25 at Terminal 21 Pattaya.

Nanyapat Kotchasan, director of the Miss Grand Chonburi 2019 pageant, announced the schedule and details for the contest April 6 at the North Pattaya shopping mail.

The pageant is being organized to honor and publicize Chonburi’s traditions and culture and drive tourism, she said.

The winner will go on to the nationwide Miss Grand Thailand pageant later this year. (PCPR)