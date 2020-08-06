Chonburi woman begs return of kidnapped puppy

A Chonburi woman pleaded to two women captured on CCTV dognapping her Golden Retriever puppy to return the pooch, promising not to prosecute if they return her by Friday.







A distraught Natthakarn Siriwat went to Samed police in Muang District Saturday with a handout depicting 3-month-old Cornae and the two thieves speeding away with the pup on a motorbike.

Natthakarn said her husband let the puppy run around in the front yard around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and went inside to get a drink of water. While he was inside, the two women drove by and saw the dog crossing the road, back toward its home.







The pair looked around, saw no one and scooped up the adorable furball and drove off. Little did they know Natthakarn’s house had a security camera pointing toward the street.

She said her young daughter was devastated and extolled the dognappers to return Cornae this week; no harm, no foul. Otherwise, she’ll have police hunt them down and prosecute.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Bangkok Herald.












