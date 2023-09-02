Chonburi water reserves plummet amidst El Niño challenges

Pattaya, Thailand –On Sept. 1, Kasiphat Watthanasuchat Head of the Water Allocation and Improvement Systems Division, Chonburi Water Management Project, provided an update on the current status of water reserves in the region. The report stated that currently, the combined water storage across all 13 reservoirs totals 112 million cubic meters out of a maximum capacity of 294 million cubic meters. Specifically, the Bang Phra Reservoir currently holds around 50 million cubic meters of water, which is approximately 43% of its capacity. This marks a significant difference from the same period last year when the reservoirs were at 94% of their capacity.







Kasiphat stressed the importance of careful planning and management of the available water resources to meet the demands for consumption, industrial purposes, and agriculture. To address the deficit in water reserves, the project has been redirecting water from the Chaiyanuchit Canal at a rate of 500,000 cubic meters per day and from the Bang Pakong River at a rate of 200,000 cubic meters per day, storing it in the Bang Phra Reservoir.







However, the project is facing additional challenges due to the impact of the El Niño phenomenon, resulting in an extended period of scarce rainfall. Consequently, Kasiphat called for the cooperation of the public, industries, and farmers to use water efficiently and make the most of this vital resource. He reassured the public that the Chonburi Water Management Project remains dedicated to ensuring that the region has an adequate supply of water resources to meet the needs of its residents, industries, and agriculture, all while adapting to evolving weather patterns.













