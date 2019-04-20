Girlfriend held for stabbing death of jealous lover

The girlfriend of a jealous Chanthaburi construction worker is being held for killing her lover who beat her after she went out with friends on Songkran.

The unidentified suspect, 46, was taken into custody April 18 at a house on Khao Talo Soi 24 where police and paramedics arrived to find a bleeding and unconscious Boonmee Tanonsak, 47, lying in the front yard.

Medics treated the stab wound in his side for 20 minutes, but could not save Boonmee’s life.

The woman said Boonmee had been drinking with friends outside their house while she slept inside. He later came in and kicked her twice, asking who she went out with the day before. When she told him she went out to throw water around with friends, he tried to strangle her, the suspect claimed.

She admitted then stabbing him and left the room to call authorities. She didn’t think he would die from the wound, police said.