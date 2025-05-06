Chonburi Immigration revokes visa and deports Belgian man after rampage at stores in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration Police have revoked the visa and ordered the deportation of a 25-year-old Belgian national, Mr. Mustafa Hakan Aslan, following two separate incidents of public disorder at convenience stores within a single week.

Under the direction of Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, and other high-ranking immigration officers, the investigation team from Chonburi Immigration Office sought approval to cancel Mr. Aslan’s temporary stay in the Kingdom. The decision followed reports from Banglamung Police Station, which detailed his arrest on April 26, for damaging property at a TOPS Daily store while under the influence of alcohol. Although he compensated the damage with 35,000 baht and the victim later withdrew the complaint, further concerning behavior soon emerged.







On April 30, at approximately 12:30 AM, Mr. Aslan reportedly became intoxicated again and caused a disturbance at a 7-Eleven store near Soi Yensabai. While no property damage occurred, store staff reported his aggressive and erratic behavior. Officers from Pattaya City Police transferred him to Pattaya Patthamakhun Hospital for evaluation and to prevent potential harm to others.

Despite the absence of formal charges in the second incident, immigration authorities concluded that Mr. Aslan’s repeated disruptive behavior posed a threat to public peace and safety. As such, they cited Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, which allows authorities to deny entry to individuals deemed dangerous to society or public order.

Immigration officials formally informed Mr. Aslan of the visa revocation and began deportation procedures. His details will be entered into the national watch-list, barring future reentry into Thailand.

































