Chonburi calls for drop from ‘red zone’ to orange, Pattaya Dep. Mayor predicts end of lockdown next week

Chonburi officials on Saturday petitioned the government to downgrade the province to a coronavirus “orange zone” and Pattaya’s deputy mayor is predicting a relaxed lockdown as the region continues to post consecutive days with no new Covid-19 cases.





No new cases were reported in Chonburi on Sunday for the third consecutive day.

Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization President Wittaya Kunplome on Saturday posted on his personal Facebook account that the province’s Communicable Disease Commission had made a presentation to the Public Health Ministry justifying the drop to orange zone status.

Chonburi – along with Rayong, Trat, Chanthaburi and Samut Sakhon – are currently “deep red” zones, subject to the strictest virus-control restrictions, including a ban on interprovincial travel and the closure of most businesses.







Chonburi, however, has reported no new Covid-19 cases for five of the past six days, with the only case reported to be an illegal migrant worker found during pro-active testing with none of his contacts infected.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai argued that Chonburi’s outbreak – sparked by gamblers at an illegal casino in Rayong and fueled by Chonburi gamblers and those at an illegally open beer garden – is over.

The deputy mayor said he’s confident that, on Feb. 1 when the travel ban order expires – most restrictions will be lifted, allowing Chonburi residents to breathe again.

Manote said while the crisis has ended, the need for caution remains, as the outbreak could flare again.













