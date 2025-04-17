Chinese tourists pulled over for playing Songkran on six-wheeled water truck in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police officers observed unsafe behavior during the Songkran water celebrations in Pattaya. Several water trucks were seen driving around and parking along city roads, blocking traffic and raising concerns about safety for both participants and bystanders.

Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsuwan, Traffic Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, took immediate action after recognizing the danger and the legal violations under the Traffic Act. Officers were dispatched to investigate and soon encountered a six-wheeled truck carrying a water tank driving past the police station. On the back of the truck, three female Chinese tourists were seen joyfully spraying water.







The police escorted the vehicle and its occupants to the station for inspection of the vehicle registration and water tank installation permits. A brief commotion followed when one of the Chinese tourists, who was physically large, was unable to safely climb down from the truck. It took over 15 minutes with the help of police and the driver to assist her down safely—highlighting the potential risk of injury, especially given the slippery conditions.

Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong issued a public warning to both water truck operators and tourists planning to join upcoming Wan Lai (extended Songkran) events. He urged them to avoid blocking roads or using the back of trucks to play with water, as such actions pose significant dangers. High-pressure water sprays from the tanks could also injure others nearby. He emphasized that violators will be prosecuted without exception.



























