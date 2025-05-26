Chinese tourists fool police in Pattaya and Phuket using grab jackets to evade checkpoints—authorities warn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police checkpoints in Pattaya and Phuket have been challenged by a new trick spreading among some Chinese tourists: disguising themselves as food delivery workers to evade inspections. On the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, users have been sharing tips on how to “camouflage” from Thai police by wearing Grab jackets, complete with face masks and helmets, to appear as legitimate delivery drivers.

One post notes, “Traffic police in Phuket set up checkpoints daily, and without a Thai driver’s license, you face a 1,000 Baht fine. But when wearing a Grab jacket, police don’t even look twice.” Others proudly document riding motorbikes while wearing these jackets along popular tourist routes, even sharing their routes on apps like Strava.







However, authorities warn this is a serious offense. Impersonating Grab employees or drivers can be considered illegal work without a permit, violating Thailand’s labor laws. Foreigners caught using this disguise risk fines, imprisonment, visa cancellation, or even bans from re-entry.

Thai officials urge the public and law enforcement to be vigilant and share this warning widely: “Help share with Thai police! The new Chinese trick: disguising to fool officers, speeding past every checkpoint.”



This trend has also sparked debate on Xiaohongshu, with many users criticizing the “double standards” of some Chinese tourists—complaining about Thailand’s safety but simultaneously sharing methods to break the law.

Thai authorities remind all visitors that Thailand welcomes lawful tourists but will strictly enforce laws against those who seek to exploit or deceive the system.

































