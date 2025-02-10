Occasional series: Remembering Bernard Trink

▪ Official instructions recently recommended to 5,400 American sailors on Pattaya shore leave included a bus trip to Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens. It’s the Land of Smiles.

▪ Did you know that most robberies in your bedroom occur whilst you are taking a shower in the nude? This applies to everyone from judo experts to couch potatoes.

▪ Macha Bucha public holiday is on Wednesday February 12. No booze from midnight to midnight and immigration closed too.

▪ Overheard in a bar: I met a money girl who said she’s do anything for 1,500 baht. So I got the house porch repainted real cheap.







▪ According to Stickman, Pattaya’s Las Vegas Beer Garden charges a 600 baht baht fine. But the lady has to be back physically in the bar not more than 90 minutes later. Hardly time to get acquainted.

▪ Age isn’t important in life unless, of course, you are a cheese.

▪ Soi Cowboy in Bangkok was recently overwhelmed by toilet water. The competing bar owners refused to meet together to address the smelly problem. TIT (This is Thailand).

▪ Notice seen at Jomtien bar: “We are open tomorrow all day as usual. No alcohol.”



▪ You know that look women give when they are looking for sex? Me neither. (Steve Martin).

▪ A bunch of guys tried to find a new gogo on Walking Street called The G Spot. They couldn’t find it.

▪ The more people use electronic payments with QR codes at checkouts, the longer the queues become. If it’s not app camera issues, it’s a faulty internet connection. Sign of the times.

▪ Marco’s in Jomtien is far and away the busiest Italian restaurant on the strip. No close competitor for quality and price. Mosey on over.







▪ Walking Street in Angeles City, Philippines, is also known as Red Street. Apparently a reference to red lights.

▪ Most T-shirts with rude comments about Thailand can’t be bought here. Examples include “Sick Buffalo I Can Help” and “Kathoeys Are Ladies With That Something Extra”.

▪ Pattaya Beach and Second Roads are still under intense redevelopment. None of it is for bars and clubs. It’s the best evidence Pattaya is catering for new markets in the future.

▪ If you fall down and break your legs, don’t come running to me. (Groucho Marx).

▪ In the past 30 years, around one million people have died in Thai road accidents. That’s according to the tom toms.

But I don't give a hoot!
































