Cable thief escapes as pursuing security guard falls into drainpipe

A security guard at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium on Soi Chaiyapruek 2 was slightly injured after he fell into a drainage pipe while running after a cable thief.

The incident occurred on May 31, while four security guards were making their routine inspections around the sports complex. They had been especially instructed by the Pattaya Electricity Authority to look out for cable thieves who had frequently cut their power lines.







The security guards spotted a man dressed in black who they suspected to be a member of the criminal gang. Withayatorn Sodawichit, one of the guards, pointed his flashlight at the thief and ordered him to stop. But the criminal wasn’t having any of it and sped off into the darkness.

Withayatorn gave chase into the tall grass in almost complete darkness. Not being able to see where he was going, the guard stumbled and fell into a deep open drain where he waited patiently for his friends to rescue him. His friends found him a little dazed but fortunately without any serious injuries.

Meanwhile, with the other guards in hot pursuit, the thief disappeared into the night, to plan his next evil caper.






















