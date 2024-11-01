British national found distressed and injured on Pattaya railway road after social media search

PATTAYA, Thailand – At about 1:00 AM on October 31, the Sawaeng Boriboon Rescue Center received reports of a foreign national in distress, believed to have been assaulted. The incident occurred along the railway road in East Pattaya.









Upon arrival, volunteers discovered a male foreigner, approximately 30 to 40 years old, of British nationality. He was in a state of disarray, wearing only black shorts and socks, with his shirt and shoes removed. He appeared to be limping, with various abrasions on his body, and was shouting incoherently. Local residents were providing assistance, offering him water.

Rescue personnel performed first aid and attempted to inquire about the incident, but the foreigner continued to speak nonsensically and attempted to walk away, heading along the railway road. The rescue team then coordinated with local police for further assistance.









A local witness, 24-year-old Shinakorn Kantho, recounted seeing the distressed foreigner shouting loudly before entering a nearby shop. After asking him what had happened, the foreigner was unresponsive. Shinakorn provided him with water and called for help. However, upon seeing the emergency vehicle’s flashing lights, the foreigner panicked and fled, expressing fear of the police.

Another passerby also reported witnessing the foreigner walking along the railway road without his shirt and behaving erratically. Concerned, the witness followed and attempted to offer assistance, but the foreigner remained agitated.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation to determine the circumstances surrounding the foreign national’s injuries and distress.





































