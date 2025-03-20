British man tricked into buying overpriced herbal products in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mark Campbell, a 63-year-old British national, filed a complaint with Police Lieutenant Manasak Pholyeam after falling victim to a group of foreign scammers selling overpriced herbal products.

According to Mr. Campbell, he was walking along Second Road toward South Pattaya after leaving a shopping center when he was approached near the Night Bazaar by two unidentified foreign men and one unidentified Thai woman. The group initiated a conversation, commenting on his weight and claiming they had a special remedy to help. They instructed him to purchase two bottles of honey from a convenience store before leading him to an unknown shop in Soi 13/2, Pattaya.



At the shop, the group elaborated on the benefits of their so-called herbal remedy, claiming it was a body-strengthening supplement that could aid in reducing belly fat. They then offered the product for an exorbitant price of 20,000 THB and pressured Mr. Campbell into purchasing it. After convincing him, they escorted him to withdraw cash for payment.

Later, Mr. Campbell contacted his partner and mentioned the purchase. His partner, suspecting a scam, rushed to meet him. Upon inspecting the product, they realized it did not have the advertised properties and was vastly overpriced. Convinced that he had been deceived, Mr. Campbell decided to report the incident to Pattaya City Police Station.



Police officers recorded the complaint and dispatched an investigative team to the shop. Upon arrival, they found the store closed, prompting them to inquire with neighboring businesses. The officers managed to contact the shop owner, who eventually arrived with the foreign sellers. After a discussion, the scammers agreed to refund Mr. Campbell, resolving the issue without further legal action.























