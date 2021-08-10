British long-term resident donates food to his adopted Pattaya families

A volunteer team from city hall led by mayoral advisor Nikom Sangkaew represented a benevolent British long-term Pattaya resident in handing out 300 survival bags containing rice and dried foods to the destitute people living in the Soi Korphai community.







During the Aug 4 food distribution mission the reclusive Mr. Alex spoke to our reporter saying, “I have lived in Pattaya for over 10 years and during this period I have come to know and love the people in Soi Korphai dearly”

Alex who asked to remain incognito said. “I have lived in Pattaya since its glory days and seen how the city has grown and developed. Some things are good, but many things need to be improved for the benefit of the local people.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, I see my adopted family and friends suffer a lot. The people in the land of smiles are not smiling anymore. I am heart broken.”

“I try to help as much as I can and by distributing food today, I hope that it will bring relief to as many people in Soi Korphai as possible.”





Alex said, “I wish the COVID-19 will go away soon so the lives of the people can come back to normal. I am anxiously looking forward to the day when the tourism business, shops, restaurants and bars will reopen again so everyone can get employment and make a living like they used to.”























