Brazen thief walks off with Bo Win temple donation box

Pattaya, Thailand – The abbot of Bo Win Temple in east Pattaya, reported the disappearance of a donation box containing a significant amount of money from the front of the main shrine. Surveillance footage showed a man aged approximately 35-40 years, wearing a blue shirt and jeans, entering the temple grounds between 10.30 and 11.50 a.m. on Aug 16, walked directly to the donation box, picked it up and swiftly rode off on a red and white Honda motorbike.







The abbot said that such thefts often take place during moments of deep meditation and worship when devotees are engrossed in religious activities. The missing donation box had been placed at the same spot for a considerable time and was usually accessible only during important ceremonies. The temple’s donation area closes from 2 p.m. onwards on regular days. The disappearance of the donation box came to light during the monk’s visiting rounds on August 24. Police launched an investigation and have asked anyone who recognizes the thief to contact local authorities or dial 191 for immediate assistance.















Loading…