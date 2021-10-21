Brazen Pattaya teenager snatches gold chain from security guard

Security guard Surasak Pranomsri, 50, had just gotten off work on the evening of Oct 18 and thought he would go to the Soi Chak Ngaeo market in Huay Yai sub-district to buy some vegetables to take home for dinner.







As he walked back to his motorbike, vegetable bags in hand, a motorbike raced by his side and, in a split second, snatched his 2-baht weight gold necklace and sped off. Stunned, Surasak was unable to react fast enough to give chase.



Pol. Capt. Peerapong Wantee, sub-inspector (Investigation) of Huay Yai Police Station, was alerted of the crime. Arriving at the scene, he questioned Surasak who said that while he was buying vegetables, he noticed a male teenager sitting astride his motorbike not too far away, observing his every move. He did not give it much thought until a few minutes later, just as he was about to start his motorbike, the thief rode dangerously close to him and snatched his gold chain worth almost 60,000 baht.







Police inspected the scene and said they would look at the CCTV footage to track down the culprit and bring him to justice.



























