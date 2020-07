Petty Officer 1st Class Eak Sarathum, 35, was unharmed, but his wife, Arunothai Sarathum, was taken to be treated at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center for head and leg wounds in the July 3 crash on the downhill slope of Laem Phu Jao in Sattahip.







Eak said the couple had gone to pay their respects at the Sadet Tia Shrine on Leam Phu Jao when, coming down the hill, the brakes on his Honda Civil failed and he had to use the handbrake to stop the car. It skidded and hit the utility pole.