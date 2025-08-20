BoT caps daily transfers at 50,000 baht, protects tourists and expats from online scams

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has introduced stricter measures to protect customers from rising digital financial fraud, including scams targeting mobile banking users. Under the new regulations, daily transfer and payment limits for individual customers will be capped at 50,000 baht, helping to prevent cybercriminals from draining accounts in a single transaction.







Strengthening Digital Security

Daranee Saeju, Assistant Governor in charge of Payment Systems Supervision and Consumer Protection, explained that the move aligns with the government’s recent Emergency Decree on Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression (No. 2) of 2025. The decree mandates that financial institutions, e-payment providers, digital asset operators, telecom operators, and related services share responsibility for losses caused by technology-based crimes unless they can demonstrate adherence to official security standards.

The BoT’s framework, effective from August 8, 2025, emphasizes five key principles: targeted problem-solving, clear operational guidelines, alignment with Thailand’s context, international-standard compliance, and public awareness.



Measures include:

Preventing Unauthorized Transactions – Safeguards against impersonation, fraud, and app manipulation, including biometric verification for high-risk transactions. Know Your Customer (KYC) – Enhanced procedures to verify account holders and prevent “mule” accounts. Customer Risk Assessment – Identifying high-risk accounts (black or gray mule accounts) and implementing enhanced due diligence (EDD) before providing services. Damage Limitation – Immediate alerts for outgoing transactions, temporary transaction freezes, and controlled account management for high-risk customers. Rapid Fraud Reporting – Dedicated channels for victims to report incidents and seek assistance, both during and outside banking hours.

Daily Transfer Cap for Safety

To further limit potential losses, the BoT, in collaboration with the Thai Bankers’ Association, has introduced a proactive approach that sets daily transfer limits based on customer transaction profiles. The standard limit is 50,000 baht per day, adjustable according to individual risk profiles and transaction history. Emergency exceptions will be accommodated through banks’ internal procedures.

Oramon Chanthapan, Director of Payment Systems Supervision and Consumer Protection, highlighted that the new measures aim to:

-Prevent cybercriminals from quickly moving stolen funds out of accounts.

-Limit financial damage to vulnerable groups, including children and senior citizens.

-Increase the chance of recovering stolen funds for victims.





Advice for Pattaya Tourists and Expats

Visitors and long-term residents in Pattaya should remain vigilant when using mobile banking or digital payment services. Ensure apps are up to date, enable transaction alerts, and avoid sharing banking credentials online. The daily transfer cap reinforces security, making it harder for fraudsters to cause significant losses.



































