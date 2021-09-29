Booster vaccine jabs offered in Pattaya through Oct. 4

Chonburi’s Public Health Department has begun administering coronavirus booster shots, a process that will continue through Oct. 4.

Residents who received two doses of the vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech between March and May are eligible to receive a third shot of AstraZeneca Plc.’s vaccine.







Those eligible for the boosters do not have to register again; only make appointments by telephone or check the list of names posted on Banglamung Hospital’s Facebook page.



Those who got their Chinese jabs at the hospital will receive the booster shot at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium on Soi Chaiyapruek at the time specified by the hospital.







Those who are fully vaccinated with Sinovac but whose name doesn’t appear on the Facebook page can show their Mor Phrom app at the stadium.

Chonburi also is administering second doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the stadium, as well as first or second jabs of government-provided vaccines for those who previously registered.































