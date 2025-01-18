Body of foreign tourist found floating off Jomtien Beach; police investigating identity

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Capt. Sanan Kotanont, an investigator from Pattaya City Police Station (Dongtan Substation), received a report of a foreign tourist’s body found floating face down in the sea off Jomtien Beach, opposite Soi Jomtien 14, on January 16.

Pattaya’s marine rescue team deployed an inflatable boat to search the area. They located the body of a foreign man floating face down approximately 200 meters from the shore. The body was brought back to the beach for further examination.







Initial findings revealed the deceased to be a foreign male, aged around 50-60, wearing only white swim trunks. No visible injuries were found on the body, and it is believed the man had been dead for approximately 7-8 hours.

Police recorded the incident and sent the body to the Forensic Institute at Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Efforts are also underway to confirm the man’s identity.



Wallop Boonchu, a marine disaster prevention officer, stated that earlier in the afternoon, a local Jomtien business operator reported seeing a suspicious object resembling a human body floating face down in the sea. The team promptly investigated, finding the body 200 meters offshore, and brought it to shore for police inspection.

Authorities continue to investigate the case to identify the deceased and uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

































