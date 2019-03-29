Bangkok, Pattaya churches host Bible camp

Churches in Pattaya and Bangkok organized a youth Bible camp focused on volunteering.

Thanat Thammanukulthorn, assistant pastor of Mahachon Church Bangkok, and his Pattaya counterpart Rev. Petcharath Inkong hosted a March 27-29 getaway at the Baptist Conference Center on Jomtien Beach Road.

On the opening day, Philippine pastor Amman Wells spoke to the nearly 100 youngsters, mixing in parables from the Bible and showing cartoons to teach life skills, problem-solving and creativity.

Volunteerism also was stressed, with the youths sweeping out across Jomtien Beach to pick up garbage and natural debris.

Church officials said the joint camp allows parishioners to developer closer ties and gives kids a productive way to spend their school break.