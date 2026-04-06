Bangkok bans unauthorized Songkran street closures as Pattaya faces different approach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has ordered strict enforcement measures across Bangkok for the upcoming Songkran, including a ban on unauthorized road closures and limiting water play to officially designated areas.

Authorities will work closely with city officials and event organizers to enhance safety, with screening checkpoints set up at major celebration zones to prevent weapons, illegal items, and criminal activity. Emergency medical routes will also be established across 17 key locations, including Khao San Road, Silom Road, major shopping malls, Benjakitti Park, and temples throughout the capital.

Police have emphasized that residents are not permitted to block roads for water celebrations without authorization. The directive follows complaints from last year, when some areas—including Thawee Watthana, Don Mueang, and Chokchai 4—saw unauthorized street closures and vendor encroachment that disrupted traffic and public access.

While small-scale water splashing in front of homes remains acceptable in line with tradition, large-scale street takeovers are strictly prohibited. Authorities will also issue clear traffic regulations and designate no-play zones, including restrictions on large vehicles entering inner Bangkok areas.







Meanwhile, immigration police will deploy officers at all major event sites, using CCTV and facial recognition systems to screen for potential criminal elements, including foreign suspects attempting to blend into crowds.

Officials expect higher-than-usual participation in Bangkok this year, as rising fuel prices may discourage travel to upcountry destinations, keeping more residents in the capital during the festival period. As a result, security measures are being intensified, although no specific threats have been identified so far.

Would Pattaya Follow?

In contrast, Pattaya is unlikely to mirror Bangkok’s strict approach.

The city’s Songkran celebrations are built around large-scale, open street participation, particularly along Beach Road and key entertainment zones. Road closures, water trucks, and extended play areas are not exceptions—they are central to the experience.



Imposing Bangkok-style restrictions would run counter to Pattaya’s tourism-driven model, where Songkran is a major economic driver. However, authorities in Pattaya have gradually tightened controls in recent years, particularly on safety issues such as high-pressure water guns, alcohol-related incidents, and traffic risks.

For now, the contrast remains clear: Bangkok is focusing on controlled, designated celebrations, while Pattaya continues to embrace a broader, citywide festival atmosphere—highlighting two very different approaches to managing one of Thailand’s most iconic festivals.





































