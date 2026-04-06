47th Bangkok Motor Show closes strong as bookings top 130,000 and visitor numbers near 1.8 million

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bangkok International Motor Show has concluded its 47th edition on a strong and optimistic note, defying economic headwinds and global energy price volatility to deliver impressive results for Thailand’s automotive sector.

Over the course of the event, total vehicle bookings surged to 132,951 cars and 2,056 motorcycles, while visitor numbers reached an impressive 1,798,312 people, underscoring a clear rebound in consumer confidence and purchasing power.

Mr. Jaturont Komolmis, Vice Chairman of the organizing committee, noted that despite ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting Thailand’s economic landscape, the show continues to serve as a vital regional platform for the automotive industry, with a legacy spanning more than four decades.

A key highlight this year was the rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), with leading global automakers showcasing cutting-edge innovations and launching new models to meet rising demand. At the same time, traditional internal combustion engine vehicles—particularly SUVs and pickup trucks—remained popular among consumers seeking practicality and versatility.

Beyond the strong booking figures, the event also signaled Thailand’s growing readiness to transition toward a new energy era. Promotional campaigns, smart driving technologies, and next-generation mobility solutions all played a role in reinforcing the country’s automotive momentum.







Event Summary:

Total car bookings: 132,951 units

Motorcycle bookings: 2,056 units

Total visitors: 1,798,312 people

Looking ahead, organizers have confirmed that the 48th edition of the Bangkok International Motor Show will take place from March 22 to April 4, 2027, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, promising an even bigger showcase of advanced automotive technologies and innovations.































