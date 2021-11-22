Bangkok Bang Na-Chonburi-Pattaya Expressway Toll Free Dec 30-Jan 3

The 10-baht reduction for expressway fees from the Chalong Rat through Rama IX-I toll booths will be maintained for another year, with the government’s effort to lessen the public’s burden as well as to encourage the use of expressway.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Monday that as the subsidy was scheduled to end on December 31 this year, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will continue extending the discount period to the end of next year (2022) by capping toll fees at 30 baht for four-wheelers, 50 baht for six to 10 wheelers, and 70 baht for vehicles with more than 10 wheels.



To facilitate travels during the New Year holiday, the transport minister said toll fees will be exempted on the Burapha Withi (Bang Na-Chonburi) and Kanchanaphisek (Bang Phli-Suksawat) expressways for five days – from midnight of December 30 to January 3 following the latest government’s resolution to make January 3 a public holiday







Drivers are expected to take to the roads over the long festive holiday, as they head back to their hometown for New Year. (NNT)



























