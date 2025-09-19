Bang Saray faces persistent flooding woes as infrastructure fails residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – Flooding in Bang Saray has become a predictable headache for residents and motorists alike, exposing flaws in the town’s drainage and road infrastructure that mirror long-standing issues in Pattaya, just a few minutes away. Heavy rain, even for less than an hour, can leave streets submerged, turning everyday commutes into hazardous journeys.







Residents report that new road construction, meant to modernize the area, has worsened flooding. “Before the road, it only flooded a little,” one local said. “Now it’s like a reservoir every time it rains.” Roads with central islands and barriers intended to separate lanes inadvertently block natural water flow, causing water to back up from higher areas and nearby fields, carrying sand and debris into streets.



The problem is compounded by insufficient drainage systems. Locals note that sand piles up quickly, and even minor rainfall creates deep puddles, posing serious risks for motorcycles, cars, and pedestrians. “Last night it rained heavily for just one hour, and my street was half a pickup truck deep,” another resident reported. Others described rushing water cascading down from nearby farmland and hills, making driving treacherous and leaving homes vulnerable.

Attempts at temporary fixes have offered little relief. Residents and the municipal authorities are constantly forced to clear sand and debris after every rain, highlighting a lack of permanent solutions. Calls for larger drainage pipes, sand traps, and improved water flow channels to the sea have been repeatedly raised, yet no lasting action has been taken. Locals also stress the need for proper traffic safety measures, as red-light violations and slippery flooded roads frequently lead to accidents.





“The water comes from the fields and hills, the pipes are too small or blocked, and when it rains, it’s a disaster,” said another resident. “It’s dangerous for everyone, especially those returning home late at night.” The situation has led many to draw comparisons with Pattaya, noting that Bang Saray’s flooding issues reflect the same neglect of long-term planning and infrastructure investment seen in Thailand’s larger tourist hubs.



While the municipal authorities acknowledge the problem and have outlined plans for sand traps, larger drainage pipes, and long-term water management solutions, residents remain skeptical. “They fix it temporarily every year, but the real solution never comes,” one local lamented. As the rainy season continues, Bang Saray risks seeing both residents and visitors frustrated, and the town’s reputation as a safe, accessible destination may suffer if permanent solutions are not implemented.



































