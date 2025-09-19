Pattaya Mayor inspects School 8, reviews infrastructure development plans for future learning

PATTAYA, Thailand –Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, accompanied by city executives, visited Pattaya School 8 (Phatthayanukul) to review progress on infrastructure development and school facilities designed to support students’ future learning.

The school’s director, Mr. Montri Naklee, welcomed the delegation and presented detailed updates on the Master Plan, which covers several key projects. These include the construction of additional classrooms to accommodate increasing student numbers, renovation of the football field for sports activities and student skill development, upgrading the cafeteria to ensure hygiene and food safety, and developing parking areas and surrounding landscapes to improve convenience and organization within the school. Construction for these projects is expected to begin in the 2026 fiscal year.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the city’s commitment to advancing education across all dimensions, focusing on both the quality of student learning and the learning environment. He highlighted the importance of modern, safe infrastructure that supports the growth and development of children and youth. The mayor also stressed that all planned projects will be accelerated according to the established timeline, as part of Pattaya’s vision to strengthen educational institutions while pursuing sustainable urban development.





































