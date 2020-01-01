Bali Hai Tourist Assistance Center opens

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn opened another Tourist Assistance Center at Bali Hai Pier before the start of the Pattaya Countdown.

Phiphat was joined by Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri along with Pattaya department chiefs before dispatching 200 police officers, marine inspectors and volunteers to ensure the safety of boaters, bar patrons and music festival guests.

The delegation then toured Walking Street where bar owners and employees hoisted placards begging the minister to allow the bars to remain open until 4 a.m. to boost business.

The minister didn’t give them an answer as he collected flower baskets.