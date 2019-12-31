Happy New Year

This photo taken during the International Fireworks Festival last month began Pattaya’s end of the year activities on our way to 2020. This year, the biggest names in Thai pop music will rock in the New Year Dec. 29-31 at Bali Hai pier for the Pattaya Countdown: Universe of Entertainment. Hotels and entertainment venues will also be holding exciting events as festivities continue through to the wee hours of January 1. Whatever you choose to do, have a great New Year’s Eve and as always, please use extreme care when driving and never drive drunk. From all of us in the Pattaya Mail family, we wish you a happy, healthy, safe and prosperous New Year.
