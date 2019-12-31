Home Latest News Pattaya News Happy New Year
Latest Stories
Pattaya Countdown begins with lengthy fireworks display
Pattaya Countdown blasted in with a 15-minute fireworks display on the first night of the three-day music festival. Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome took to the stage...
RSOC strictly overseeing New Year’s Eve
BANGKOK (NNT) - The Road Safety Operation Center (RSOC) is overseeing on New Year’s Eve travel and ensuring security at festival areas. On Tuesday(Dec 31),...
James, Davis help Lakers rout Donic, Mavericks
Los Angeles (AP) — LeBron James became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 9,000 assists, Anthony Davis scored 23 points and the...
Pinturault comes from behind to win World Cup combined event
Bormio, Italy (AP) — Alexis Pinturault used his slalom skills to come from behind and win a men's World Cup Alpine combined event on...