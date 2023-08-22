Pattaya Sports Club donates 25,000 baht to YWCA Scholarship Fund

Pattaya, Thailand – In a commendable display of its commitment to community development, the Pattaya Sports Club has once again proven its dedication by making a substantial donation of 25,000 baht to the YWCA scholarship fund. This significant contribution bolsters educational opportunities for deserving students, with a special focus on underserved youth, through the YWCA’s impactful scholarship initiative.







Joy Lasonder, Charity Chairperson of the Pattaya Sports Club and Bernie Tuppin, Senior Advisor of the Pattaya Sports Club presentation the donation to Nittaya Patimasongkroh, President of the YWCA and Elfi Seitz, a board member of the YWCA at their office in Soi Town in Town, Pattaya. It is noted that Bernie Tuppin was instrumental in launching this very scholarship program 25 years ago when he held the position of Charity Chairman.

The infusion of financial support underscores the Pattaya Sports Club’s unwavering commitment to nurturing academic advancement, thereby contributing to a more robust and enlightened society.













