Australian’s bizarre Pattaya death ruled suicide

Pattaya police said an Australian man found dead with a plastic bag over his head and hands tied behind his back committed suicide.

The body of Andrew George Tomlinson, 59, was found lying on his bed July 4 by a housekeeper at his Pattaya apartment. Both the bag around his head and his hands were tied with cable ties.







Despite the suspicious appearance of the death, police said there were no signs of an altercation to his body or room, a safe and seven computer monitors were untouched and security cameras showed no one had entered or exited the room.



Experts contacted revealed that this is not an uncommon method to commit suicide.

Tomlinson had lived there for about three years. He left no suicide note.











