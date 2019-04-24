Australia-Thailand naval exercise begins in Sattahip

The Thai and Australian navies launched their joined AusThai exercise.

Royal Thai Fleet commander Adm. Noppadol Supakorn and Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon kicked off the war games April 22 at Sattahip Naval Base.

The exercise focuses on responses to threats in three dimensions, with drills covering anti-surface warfare, underwater warfare and air defense.

The war games will play out in the upper Gulf of Thailand through April 28.

Thai ships involved include the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej and Rattanakosin and two patrol boats. The Aussies have contributed frigate HMAS Parramatta, logistics ship HMAS Sirius, MH–60R helicopter and a P-8A patrol aircraft.