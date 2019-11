The ASEAN Learning Center helped its international students get into the Halloween spirit with a costume makeup clinic.

Staff of the Human Help Network Thailand facility painted the faces of the youths, who are children of migrant workers from neighboring countries, on Oct. 31.

HHN Drop-In Center Manager and foreign staff encouraged the kids to dress up as ghosts and other scary creatures before taking them for trick-or-treating.

For most children, it was their first experience with Halloween.