As Thailand eyes Formula 1 Grand Prix, public says ‘We already have it on the roads’ amid mixed reactions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced that Thailand is exploring the possibility of hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix, a move that forms part of the government’s broader strategy to position the kingdom as a global hub for major sporting and entertainment events. The announcement followed her recent visit to the Monaco Grand Prix, where she met with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to discuss potential venues, licensing, marketing, and logistical collaboration.

With Formula 1 boasting over 600 million viewers globally per season, Thai authorities believe the event could significantly boost tourism and international visibility. The proposed project would require large-scale investments, including infrastructure upgrades, road improvements, race circuit construction, and advanced digital systems. Officials say the event could create thousands of jobs and stimulate interest in motorsports, particularly among younger generations.







The Prime Minister also met with Thai-British F1 driver Alex Albon and rising star Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, both of whom welcomed the idea and expressed hope that Thailand would soon join the exclusive list of F1 host countries.

However, public response has been mixed. While some see the opportunity as a step forward for tourism and sports development, others voiced skepticism online.

“I thought Thailand already had F1 judging by the way they drive on the road,” one commenter quipped, reflecting broader concerns over Thailand’s road safety reputation.



Another remarked, “Clean the air so people come back,” pointing to Bangkok’s chronic air pollution problem and suggesting that environmental issues should take priority.

A more pragmatic concern came from a user who questioned the economic viability: “Do you have any idea how much it will cost you? I don’t think it’s worth it.”

And one particularly jaded comment summed up the sentiment of many skeptics: “Will not happen in my lifetime.”

Thailand’s reputation for chaotic driving, lax enforcement, and high road accident rates has long been a concern both domestically and among foreign residents. According to the World Health Organization, the country consistently ranks among the highest in Southeast Asia for traffic-related fatalities. Locals often cite a lack of consistent law enforcement, widespread disregard for traffic rules, and minimal consequences for dangerous driving behavior as key issues.



Speeding, helmetless motorcyclists, and unlicensed drivers are common sights, particularly in urban areas and tourist hubs like Pattaya and Phuket. Foreign visitors and long-term residents frequently voice frustration online, urging Thai authorities to prioritize traffic law enforcement and improve public safety before pursuing high-profile international events like Formula 1.

Many argue that if Thailand wants to be seen as a global destination for motorsports, it must first address the everyday realities on its own roads.





Despite the criticism, the government is continuing its feasibility studies and ongoing discussions with the Formula One Group. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the race would be held on a street circuit, like in Singapore and Monaco, or at a purpose-built facility. Among the potential locations being considered are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya.

Whether Thailand can clear the hurdles of cost, infrastructure, and public opinion remains to be seen. For now, the ambition is on the table—but the checkered flag is still a long way off.

































