As coronavirus despair sets in, Pattaya police boost security for banks, gold shops

Pattaya police have stepped up surveillance of gold shops and banks as people become more desperate during the coronavirus crisis.







Police chief Pol. Col. Chemerin Pitsamai led a squad of officers on visits to Pattaya gold stores, handing out window stickers saying “This shop’s alarm system is linked to Pattaya Police Station” to make robbers think twice. All of the city’s 73 gold dealers will receive such stickers.

Chemerin said the Covid-19 outbreak that forced the closure of most Pattaya businesses has led to hard times for laid-off workers, who may resort to crime to make ends meet. Gold shops and banks are particularly vulnerable.

Pattaya police have already installed a real-time notification system in 59 gold shops and will have the rest complete within days. It also will be connecting the city’s 79 bank branches.

When a clerk pushes the silent-alarm button, police will respond within five minutes, he said.

Gold dealer Pornpimol Sawadmongkol applauded the move, saying it will be more necessary as the coronavirus pandemic continues.











